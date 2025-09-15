Beacon Wealthcare LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 171,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,284,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $604.44 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $605.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

