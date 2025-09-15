Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Persium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.