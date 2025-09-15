iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after purchasing an additional 976,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $202.63 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

