Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2%

JNJ opened at $178.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

