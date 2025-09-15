Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,993 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.2% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 18.9% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $103.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $825.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

