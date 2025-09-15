Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a market capitalization of $478.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

