Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Oracle were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $292.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Oracle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.