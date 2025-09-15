Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $479.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

