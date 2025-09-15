Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Rise Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 15.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after buying an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after buying an additional 463,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $471.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $472.54. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

