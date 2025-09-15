Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $372.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

