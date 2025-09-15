The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Home Depot stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.22. The company has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.