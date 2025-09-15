Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $259.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $264.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

