E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $31.21 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,163 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY opened at $754.90 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $942.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $775.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $714.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

