Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $259.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $264.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

