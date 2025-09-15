Davis Investment Partners LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Davis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $719.57 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $721.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

