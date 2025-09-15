Ransom Advisory Ltd Sells 420 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ransom Advisory Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $158.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

