Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

