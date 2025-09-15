Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $158.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

