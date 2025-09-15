15,252 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Bought by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.69. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

