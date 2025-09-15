Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

RSP opened at $188.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $190.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

