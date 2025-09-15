Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $216.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

