Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.70. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 375,521 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 6.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $640.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%.The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,067,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 419,740 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

