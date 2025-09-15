YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.99. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 2,246,544 shares traded.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

