CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.28, with a volume of 238195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price target on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.41.

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 246.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CAVA Group by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,681,000 after acquiring an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

