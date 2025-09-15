Davis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Davis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

