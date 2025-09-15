Dover Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Dover Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

