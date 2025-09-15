Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.64 and last traded at $56.52, with a volume of 259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suzuki Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

