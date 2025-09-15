Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,100 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 915,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 915,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Strata Skin Sciences Stock Performance

Strata Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.54. 49,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Strata Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Get Strata Skin Sciences alerts:

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.33). Strata Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 266.94% and a negative net margin of 35.13%.The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strata Skin Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strata Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strata Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.