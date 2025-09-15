iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.03 and last traded at $79.18, with a volume of 21310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

