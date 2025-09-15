Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 39823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

