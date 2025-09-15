Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ)

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 11,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,054 call options.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSLQ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 65,642,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,386,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 3.46. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $162.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) by 2,311.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,550 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 2.96% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

