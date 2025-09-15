SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 98.4% in August

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 298,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 66.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 66.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded SMX (Security Matters) Public to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX (Security Matters) Public
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Applied Digital Breakout Is Only the Beginning
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks With Bullish Charts and Ample Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Biotech Sector May Flip to Market Leader by Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.