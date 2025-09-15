SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 98.4% in August

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 298,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 150,300 shares. Currently, 66.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 66.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded SMX (Security Matters) Public to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

NASDAQ SMX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 2,677,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,631. SMX has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4,634.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

