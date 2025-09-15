Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TELNY
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Applied Digital Breakout Is Only the Beginning
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks With Bullish Charts and Ample Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Biotech Sector May Flip to Market Leader by Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.