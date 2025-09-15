Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

