Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,300 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:SETM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,024. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

