ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.78 and last traded at $165.59, with a volume of 2761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,041,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,301,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,753,000.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

