Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,536,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,908,828,000 after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after purchasing an additional 849,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $395.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.87, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

