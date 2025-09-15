Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,184 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,192,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $95.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

