Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Has $1.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $240.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $242.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock valued at $49,208,380. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.