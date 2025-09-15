RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

