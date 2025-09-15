MRA Advisory Group Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 5,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 133,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

