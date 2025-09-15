21 West Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

21 West Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of 21 West Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $255.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.