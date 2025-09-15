International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.8% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

