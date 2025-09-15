NBC Securities Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $271.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

