MRA Advisory Group Sells 129 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MRA Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

