Goldstone Financial Group LLC Acquires 194 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4%

IBM opened at $253.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.96.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

