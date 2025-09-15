Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after buying an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.