Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $471.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $386.42 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

