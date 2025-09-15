Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

C opened at $99.51 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

