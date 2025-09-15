aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATYR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 81.5%

Shares of ATYR stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,193,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

