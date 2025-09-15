Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

EFA stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

